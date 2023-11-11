Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 11?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Victor Olofsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|8:42
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
