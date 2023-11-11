The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Victor Olofsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents three times while averaging 14.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 10/14/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

