The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Warren Foegele score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

Foegele has scored in two of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Foegele has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 47 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

