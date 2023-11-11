Wesley Bryan will compete in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Bryan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Bryan Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Wesley Bryan Insights

Bryan has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 18 rounds played.

Bryan has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Bryan has had an average finish of 47th.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Bryan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 39 -8 278 0 5 0 1 $227,623

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Bryan finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

Bryan finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 181 yards longer than the 6,828-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Bryan has played in the past year has been 495 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Bryan's Last Time Out

Bryan was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bryan shot better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Bryan recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bryan had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Bryan recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that last competition, Bryan carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Bryan ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of five.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bryan underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

