Wichanee Meechai will compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

Looking to place a bet on Meechai at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Meechai Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Wichanee Meechai Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Meechai has shot better than par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 14 rounds.

Meechai has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Meechai has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Meechai has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 40 -1 280 0 12 0 1 $185,094

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Meechai did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

Courses that Meechai has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,527 yards, 174 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Meechai's Last Time Out

Meechai finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was strong, putting her in the 91st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Meechai was better than 59% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Meechai carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the field averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Meechai had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Meechai's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average of 6.5.

In that most recent outing, Meechai carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Meechai finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Meechai finished without one.

