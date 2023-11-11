On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is William Lagesson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Lagesson has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 26 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

