William McGirt is in the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on McGirt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
McGirt Odds to Win: +25000

William McGirt Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, McGirt has finished better than par 14 times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 18 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

McGirt has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, McGirt has had an average finish of 52nd.

McGirt has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

McGirt will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 51 -5 280 0 7 0 0 $147,827

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

McGirt last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course McGirt has played in the past year has been 557 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

McGirt's Last Time Out

McGirt finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 43rd percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McGirt shot better than just 9% of the golfers (averaging 4.94 strokes).

McGirt fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McGirt recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

McGirt's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

At that last tournament, McGirt's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, four).

McGirt ended the Sanderson Farms Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of five on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McGirt had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

