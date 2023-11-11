William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Nylander's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Nylander vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander's plus-minus this season, in 19:35 per game on the ice, is -1.

Nylander has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 14 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Nylander has recorded a point in all 14 games he's played this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Nylander has an assist in 12 of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Nylander has an implied probability of 35.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Nylander has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 26 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+33) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 14 Games 2 21 Points 2 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

