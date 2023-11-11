Big Ten opponents meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) and the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin is totaling 374.9 yards per game on offense this year (76th in the FBS), and is allowing 333.6 yards per game (38th) on defense. Northwestern ranks 19th-worst in points per game (20.1), but it has been better defensively, ranking 56th in the FBS with 24.2 points allowed per contest.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Wisconsin Northwestern 374.9 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.1 (129th) 333.6 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.1 (27th) 161 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.6 (122nd) 213.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.6 (105th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 161 rushing yards (17.9 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 754 yards on 130 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (34 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's 500 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has totaled 46 catches and three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chimere Dike has racked up 16 catches for 282 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has racked up 926 yards (102.9 yards per game) while completing 59% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 105 times for 382 yards (42.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Brendan Sullivan has totaled 160 yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz paces his squad with 507 receiving yards on 33 catches with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has caught 34 passes and compiled 415 receiving yards (46.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

A.J. Henning has racked up 214 reciving yards (23.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

