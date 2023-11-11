Oddsmakers heavily favor the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5.

Wisconsin sports the 91st-ranked offense this year (23.6 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best with only 19.1 points allowed per game. Northwestern's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, posting 292.1 total yards per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 32nd with 331.1 total yards ceded per contest.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -10.5 -110 -110 42.5 -105 -115 -375 +280

Wisconsin Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Badgers rank -82-worst with 327.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 49th by giving up 330.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Badgers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 16.3 points per game during that stretch (-84-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 21.7 points per game (86th-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Wisconsin ranks 10th-worst with 216 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 60th by surrendering 170.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

With 111.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-63-worst) and 159.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-19-worst) over the last three tilts, the Badgers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In Wisconsin's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (37.5%).

Wisconsin has a 4-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

Wisconsin has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,128 yards (125.3 ypg) on 114-of-179 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 161 rushing yards (17.9 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 130 times for 754 yards (83.8 per game), scoring eight times.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (34 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 500 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 78 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 360 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Chimere Dike's 16 receptions have turned into 282 yards and one touchdown.

Darryl Peterson has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 27 tackles.

Wisconsin's top-tackler, Hunter Wohler, has 59 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Ricardo Hallman has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 16 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

