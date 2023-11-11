Yan Liu will play at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. The par-70 course spans 6,353 yards and the purse available is $3,250,000.00.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards

Yan Liu Insights

Liu has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Liu's average finish has been 47th.

Liu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances.

Liu has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 47 -3 273 0 13 1 1 $242,168

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The courses that Liu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,561 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the TOTO Japan Classic, which placed her in the 17th percentile among all competitors.

Liu shot better than just 16% of the competitors at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Liu carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, better than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Liu recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Liu's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic were less than the field average of 7.8.

At that most recent tournament, Liu's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Liu ended the TOTO Japan Classic carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 8.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Liu fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

