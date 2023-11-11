Should you bet on Yegor Zamula to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Zamula scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Zamula has zero points on the power play.

Zamula averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 36 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:51 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 5-4 OT

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

