Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a bet on Hyman in the Oilers-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 19:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Hyman has a goal in four of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hyman has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 12 games this season, Hyman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hyman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he hits the over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 4 10 Points 9 4 Goals 4 6 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.