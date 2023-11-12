Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon has a good matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 133.1 per game.

In the running game, Dillon has put up a team-best 306 rushing yards (38.3 ypg) on 94 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. As a pass-catcher, Dillon has also caught 11 balls for 103 yards (12.9 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dillon and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dillon vs. the Steelers

Dillon vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 81 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 81 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Steelers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The Steelers give up 133.1 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Steelers have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks ninth among NFL defenses.

Watch Packers vs Steelers on Fubo!

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-105)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dillon with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (37.5%) out of eight opportunities.

The Packers have passed 56.6% of the time and run 43.4% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 200 rushes this season. He's handled 94 of those carries (47.0%).

Dillon has rushed for a touchdown once this season in eight games played.

He has scored one of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (5.9%).

He has 17 red zone carries for 47.2% of the team share (his team runs on 46.8% of its plays in the red zone).

A.J. Dillon Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Dillon Receiving Insights

Dillon has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this year.

Dillon has 5.4% of his team's target share (14 targets on 261 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 7.4 yards per target.

Having played eight games this season, Dillon has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.