Blackhawks vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 12
As they gear up to take on the Florida Panthers (8-4-1) on Sunday, November 12 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) have six players currently listed on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 31 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
- Chicago's total of 41 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 15th in the league.
- They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank 17th in the league with 40 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-250)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6.5
