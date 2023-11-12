How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL is the spot to tune in to see the Panthers and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|Panthers
|5-2 CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 31 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|12
|7
|4
|11
|4
|6
|38.7%
|Corey Perry
|12
|3
|5
|8
|7
|3
|-
|Nick Foligno
|12
|2
|6
|8
|3
|12
|47.2%
|Ryan Donato
|12
|3
|4
|7
|5
|9
|40.7%
|Tyler Johnson
|12
|4
|2
|6
|4
|4
|27.9%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 37 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Panthers' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|13
|9
|8
|17
|6
|3
|43.3%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|12
|5
|9
|14
|7
|13
|54.5%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|13
|3
|10
|13
|18
|7
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|13
|3
|8
|11
|7
|2
|25%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|13
|5
|4
|9
|10
|9
|40%
