Sunday's NHL schedule features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (8-4-1, -275 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7, +220 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had over 6.5 goals five of 12 times.

The Panthers are 5-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 41.7%, of those games.

Florida has had moneyline odds of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.