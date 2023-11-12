Blackhawks vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 12
Sunday's NHL schedule features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (8-4-1, -275 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7, +220 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-275
|+220
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-265
|+215
|6.5
Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Chicago's games this season have had over 6.5 goals five of 12 times.
- The Panthers are 5-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Blackhawks have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- Florida has had moneyline odds of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Chicago has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +220 or longer on the moneyline.
