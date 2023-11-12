Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Foligno are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is a key offensive option for Chicago, with 11 points this season, as he has put up seven goals and four assists in 12 games.

Chicago's Corey Perry has posted eight total points (0.7 per game), with three goals and five assists.

This season, Chicago's Foligno has eight points, courtesy of two goals (fifth on team) and six assists (first).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-4-0 record this season, with an .882 save percentage (57th in the league). In 5 games, he has 134 saves, and has conceded 18 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, with 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and an average ice time of 21:02 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has five goals and nine assists, equaling 14 points (1.1 per game).

Tkachuk's total of 13 points is via three goals and 10 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 1-1-0. He has given up five goals (2.57 goals against average) and racked up 46 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.58 28th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 3rd 34.5 Shots 27 31st 6th 27.9 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 25th 74.42% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 12th

