Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 12?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Calen Addison find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- Addison is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Addison recent games
Sharks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
