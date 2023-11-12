Calen Addison and the San Jose Sharks will play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Addison available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Calen Addison vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Addison Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Addison has averaged 17:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Through 14 games this year, Addison has yet to score a goal.

In five of 14 games this season, Addison has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of 14 games this season, Addison has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Addison's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Addison has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Addison Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 3 5 Points 4 0 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.