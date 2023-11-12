Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Bedard's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Bedard vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Bedard has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 19:19 on the ice per game.

Bedard has scored a goal in six of 12 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bedard has a point in eight of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 12 games this season, Bedard has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Bedard hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bedard Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 12 Games 1 11 Points 1 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.