Fabian Zetterlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Zetterlund's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Zetterlund has averaged 15:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

In four of 14 games this season, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of 14 games this season, Zetterlund has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zetterlund has an assist in two of 14 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Zetterlund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Zetterlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 2 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.