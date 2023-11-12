Should you bet on Filip Zadina to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Zadina's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:49 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

