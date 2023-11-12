Will Jan Rutta Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 12?
Can we expect Jan Rutta lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Rutta stats and insights
- Rutta is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- Rutta has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Rutta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|L 5-1
Sharks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
