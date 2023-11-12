The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Labanc score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

  • Labanc is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:46 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 5-1
10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

