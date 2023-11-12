Can we count on Kyle Burroughs finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Burroughs has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:31 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:22 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:04 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:42 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

