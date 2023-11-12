Should you wager on Mikael Granlund to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

  • Granlund is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Granlund has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

