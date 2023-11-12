On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Mike Hoffman going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

  • Hoffman is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Hoffman has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:40 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 10-2
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:05 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 5-1
10/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:59 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

