Sunday's game between the UIC Flames (1-1) and the Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at Klotsche Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-56, heavily favoring UIC to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Panthers are coming off of a 62-51 loss to Wisconsin in their last game on Tuesday.

Milwaukee vs. UIC Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 75, Milwaukee 56

Milwaukee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season (posting 58.8 points per game, 298th in college basketball, while giving up 60.9 per contest, 83rd in college basketball) and had a -63 scoring differential.

Milwaukee scored 61.3 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 2.5 more points per game than its overall average (58.8).

At home, the Panthers put up six more points per game last season (62) than they did on the road (56).

Defensively Milwaukee played better in home games last season, surrendering 58.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 in away games.

