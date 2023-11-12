How to Watch Montana vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) go up against the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Montana vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Montana Stats Insights
- Last season, the Grizzlies had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
- Montana went 11-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 79th.
- Last year, the Grizzlies recorded 69.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 71.1 the Aggies gave up.
- Montana went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
UC Davis Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.
- Last season, UC Davis had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.1% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Grizzlies finished 341st.
- The Aggies put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 68.2 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.
- When UC Davis gave up fewer than 69.3 points last season, it went 12-0.
Montana Home & Away Comparison
- Montana scored 69.8 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in road games (66.9).
- The Grizzlies surrendered 63.0 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Montana performed better in home games last season, making 8.3 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 38.4% clip in road games.
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, UC Davis scored 9.3 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (70.5).
- At home, the Aggies gave up 70.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.4).
- Beyond the arc, UC Davis drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (35.7%) too.
Montana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northwest Indian
|W 107-59
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 75-61
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/12/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/16/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|William Jessup
|W 86-51
|University Credit Union Center
|11/9/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 79-78
|University Credit Union Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/14/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/26/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|University Credit Union Center
