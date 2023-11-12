The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) go up against the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Montana vs. UC Davis Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Grizzlies had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
  • Montana went 11-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 79th.
  • Last year, the Grizzlies recorded 69.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 71.1 the Aggies gave up.
  • Montana went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.
  • Last season, UC Davis had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.1% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Grizzlies finished 341st.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 68.2 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.
  • When UC Davis gave up fewer than 69.3 points last season, it went 12-0.

Montana Home & Away Comparison

  • Montana scored 69.8 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in road games (66.9).
  • The Grizzlies surrendered 63.0 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.8).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Montana performed better in home games last season, making 8.3 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 38.4% clip in road games.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, UC Davis scored 9.3 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (70.5).
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 70.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.4).
  • Beyond the arc, UC Davis drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (35.7%) too.

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Northwest Indian W 107-59 Dahlberg Arena
11/10/2023 @ Oregon L 75-61 Matthew Knight Arena
11/12/2023 UC Davis - Dahlberg Arena
11/16/2023 North Dakota State - Dahlberg Arena
11/24/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 William Jessup W 86-51 University Credit Union Center
11/9/2023 Pepperdine W 79-78 University Credit Union Center
11/12/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
11/14/2023 North Dakota State - Dahlberg Arena
11/26/2023 Sacramento State - University Credit Union Center

