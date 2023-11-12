The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) go up against the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Montana vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana Stats Insights

Last season, the Grizzlies had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.

Montana went 11-4 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 79th.

Last year, the Grizzlies recorded 69.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 71.1 the Aggies gave up.

Montana went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

UC Davis Stats Insights

The Aggies shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies averaged.

Last season, UC Davis had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.1% from the field.

The Aggies were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Grizzlies finished 341st.

The Aggies put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 68.2 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.

When UC Davis gave up fewer than 69.3 points last season, it went 12-0.

Montana Home & Away Comparison

Montana scored 69.8 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in road games (66.9).

The Grizzlies surrendered 63.0 points per game last season at home, which was 7.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Montana performed better in home games last season, making 8.3 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage at home and a 38.4% clip in road games.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UC Davis scored 9.3 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (70.5).

At home, the Aggies gave up 70.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.4).

Beyond the arc, UC Davis drained fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (35.7%) too.

Montana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Northwest Indian W 107-59 Dahlberg Arena 11/10/2023 @ Oregon L 75-61 Matthew Knight Arena 11/12/2023 UC Davis - Dahlberg Arena 11/16/2023 North Dakota State - Dahlberg Arena 11/24/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule