The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) face the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana vs. UC Davis matchup in this article.

Montana vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana Moneyline UC Davis Moneyline BetMGM Montana (-4.5) 143.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Montana (-3.5) 143.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Montana vs. UC Davis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Montana covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 28 times last season.

UC Davis won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.

