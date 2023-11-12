Montana vs. UC Davis: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) face the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Montana vs. UC Davis matchup in this article.
Montana vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Montana Moneyline
|UC Davis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Montana (-4.5)
|143.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Montana (-3.5)
|143.5
|-178
|+146
Montana vs. UC Davis Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Montana covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- The Grizzlies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 28 times last season.
- UC Davis won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Aggies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 28 times last season.
