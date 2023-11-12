Sunday's contest between the Montana Grizzlies (1-1) and the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Dahlberg Arena has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Montana squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Montana vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Montana vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 77, UC Davis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Montana vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana (-7.0)

Montana (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Montana Performance Insights

Montana put up 69.3 points per game and allowed 68.2 last year, ranking them 235th in the nation on offense and 120th defensively.

On the glass, the Grizzlies were eighth-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.7 per game) last season. However, they were 14th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3 per game).

Montana was 264th in college basketball in assists (12.1 per game) last year.

At 7.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.2% from downtown last season, the Grizzlies were 112th and 34th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.0 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.2% from beyond the arc last year, Montana was 38th and 82nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Montana took 39.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 32% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 60.2% of its shots, with 68% of its makes coming from there.

UC Davis Performance Insights

On offense, UC Davis averaged 74.8 points per game (101st-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 71.1 points per contest on defense (211th-ranked).

The Aggies pulled down 33.4 boards per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

UC Davis averaged 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in the country.

The Aggies fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking 20th-worst in college basketball with 14.2 turnovers per game. They ranked 44th with 14.0 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aggies ranked 256th in the nation with 6.7 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown.

With 6.3 three-pointers conceded per game, UC Davis was 64th in college basketball. It allowed a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

UC Davis took 65.4% two-pointers and 34.6% three-pointers last year. Of the team's buckets, 73.5% were two-pointers and 26.5% were threes.

