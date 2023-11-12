Montana vs. UC Davis November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (1-0) will play the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Montana vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Montana Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Montana Rank
|Montana AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|14.2
|339th
