The Montana Grizzlies (1-0) will play the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Montana vs. UC Davis Game Information

Montana Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Montana Rank Montana AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 74.8 101st 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 33.4 79th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th 264th 12.1 Assists 12.2 249th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 14.2 339th

