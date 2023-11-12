The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) and the UC Davis Aggies (2-0) meet in a game with no set line at Dahlberg Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Montana vs. UC Davis Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Montana vs UC Davis Betting Records & Stats

The Grizzlies covered the spread 13 times in 31 games last season.

UC Davis went 12-16-0 ATS last year.

Montana vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Montana 69.3 144.1 68.2 139.3 135.5 UC Davis 74.8 144.1 71.1 139.3 140.6

Additional Montana vs UC Davis Insights & Trends

Last year, the Grizzlies averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Aggies allowed (71.1).

When Montana scored more than 71.1 points last season, it went 7-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Aggies put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 68.2 the Grizzlies gave up to opponents.

UC Davis went 10-11 against the spread and 14-9 overall when it scored more than 68.2 points last season.

Montana vs. UC Davis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Montana 13-15-0 13-15-0 UC Davis 12-16-0 16-12-0

Montana vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Montana UC Davis 9-4 Home Record 10-4 6-9 Away Record 5-9 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

