Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are available in this article, with 12 games on the NHL slate Saturday.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -125 to score

Bruins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 13 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +130 to score

Senators vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Tkachuk's stats: 8 goals in 12 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +145 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 DeBrincat's stats: 9 goals in 14 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +150 to score

Canadiens vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +150 to score

Senators vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Stuetzle's stats: 3 goals in 12 games

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +155 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Larkin's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +155 to score

Jets vs. Stars

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Connor's stats: 11 goals in 13 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +170 to score

Jets vs. Stars

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Scheifele's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Jason Robertson (Stars) +175 to score

Stars vs. Jets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Robertson's stats: 3 goals in 12 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +180 to score

Bruins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Marchand's stats: 6 goals in 13 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.