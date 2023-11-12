In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Nikita Okhotyuk to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Okhotyuk has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

