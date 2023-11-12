Will Oskar Lindblom find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Lindblom score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindblom 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 73 games last season, Lindblom scored -- but just one goal each time.

Lindblom picked up one assist on the power play.

Lindblom averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, conceding 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in league play.

The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.