On Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Steelers will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (16.6 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 13th with 20.4 points allowed per contest. From an offensive perspective, the Packers are posting 20 points per contest (20th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (19.9 points allowed per game).

Packers vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-3) Toss Up (39) Steelers 23, Packers 15

Packers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Packers based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

Green Bay has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Packers have been an underdog by 3 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In Green Bay's eight contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

This season, Packers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42, which is three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Steelers a 63.6% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Steelers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Pittsburgh games have hit the over just once this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 39 points, 1.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Steelers contests.

Packers vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.6 20.4 16 19.6 17.7 21.7 Green Bay 20 19.9 17 19.5 23 20.3

