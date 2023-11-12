Blackhawks vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 12
The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at home on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-275)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have earned a record of 1-0-1 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 5-7.
- Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Chicago failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals six times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-1-0).
- Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.
- Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-6-0 to record eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|18th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|27th
|9th
|2.85
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|23rd
|3rd
|34.5
|Shots
|27
|31st
|6th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|34.9
|30th
|26th
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|11.63%
|27th
|24th
|74.42%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.5%
|12th
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
