The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at home on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-275)

Panthers (-275) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have earned a record of 1-0-1 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 5-7.

Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals six times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-1-0).

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-6-0 to record eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.58 27th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 3rd 34.5 Shots 27 31st 6th 27.9 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 26th 12.5% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 24th 74.42% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 12th

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

