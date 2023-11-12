The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) take the court against the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • The Waves shot 46.5% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Leopards allowed to opponents.
  • Pepperdine had an 8-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Waves were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leopards ranked 298th.
  • Last year, the Waves averaged 77.9 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.6 the Leopards allowed.
  • When Pepperdine totaled more than 65.6 points last season, it went 8-18.

Lafayette Stats Insights

  • The Leopards shot 40.8% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 45.9% the Waves' opponents shot last season.
  • Lafayette went 3-4 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Waves finished 222nd.
  • The Leopards' 62.4 points per game last year were 18.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up to opponents.
  • When Lafayette allowed fewer than 77.9 points last season, it went 9-20.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Pepperdine put up 5.4 more points per game (80.8) than it did on the road (75.4).
  • The Waves allowed 76.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 88.5 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, Pepperdine sunk 2.8 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to away from home (31.5%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game last season, 1.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (63.0).
  • In 2022-23, the Leopards allowed 3.5 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (67.4).
  • Lafayette drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Concordia (CA) W 76-64 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 @ UC Davis L 79-78 University Credit Union Center
11/12/2023 Lafayette - Firestone Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 LIU - Firestone Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 UNLV - Firestone Fieldhouse

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 81-60 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/10/2023 @ UCLA L 68-50 Pauley Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 Wilkes - Kirby Sports Center
11/24/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

