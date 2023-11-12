The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) take the court against the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pepperdine Stats Insights

The Waves shot 46.5% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Leopards allowed to opponents.

Pepperdine had an 8-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Waves were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leopards ranked 298th.

Last year, the Waves averaged 77.9 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.6 the Leopards allowed.

When Pepperdine totaled more than 65.6 points last season, it went 8-18.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lafayette Stats Insights

The Leopards shot 40.8% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 45.9% the Waves' opponents shot last season.

Lafayette went 3-4 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Waves finished 222nd.

The Leopards' 62.4 points per game last year were 18.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up to opponents.

When Lafayette allowed fewer than 77.9 points last season, it went 9-20.

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Pepperdine put up 5.4 more points per game (80.8) than it did on the road (75.4).

The Waves allowed 76.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 88.5 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Pepperdine sunk 2.8 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to away from home (31.5%).

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison

At home Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game last season, 1.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (63.0).

In 2022-23, the Leopards allowed 3.5 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (67.4).

Lafayette drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Concordia (CA) W 76-64 Firestone Fieldhouse 11/9/2023 @ UC Davis L 79-78 University Credit Union Center 11/12/2023 Lafayette - Firestone Fieldhouse 11/13/2023 LIU - Firestone Fieldhouse 11/17/2023 UNLV - Firestone Fieldhouse

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule