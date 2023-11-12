How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) take the court against the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- The Waves shot 46.5% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Leopards allowed to opponents.
- Pepperdine had an 8-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Waves were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leopards ranked 298th.
- Last year, the Waves averaged 77.9 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.6 the Leopards allowed.
- When Pepperdine totaled more than 65.6 points last season, it went 8-18.
Lafayette Stats Insights
- The Leopards shot 40.8% from the field, 5.1% lower than the 45.9% the Waves' opponents shot last season.
- Lafayette went 3-4 when it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Leopards were the 298th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Waves finished 222nd.
- The Leopards' 62.4 points per game last year were 18.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up to opponents.
- When Lafayette allowed fewer than 77.9 points last season, it went 9-20.
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Pepperdine put up 5.4 more points per game (80.8) than it did on the road (75.4).
- The Waves allowed 76.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 88.5 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Pepperdine sunk 2.8 more three-pointers per game (9.6) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to away from home (31.5%).
Lafayette Home & Away Comparison
- At home Lafayette scored 61.9 points per game last season, 1.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (63.0).
- In 2022-23, the Leopards allowed 3.5 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (67.4).
- Lafayette drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (33.8%).
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Concordia (CA)
|W 76-64
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|L 79-78
|University Credit Union Center
|11/12/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|LIU
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
Lafayette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 81-60
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 68-50
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Wilkes
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
