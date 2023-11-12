The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) take on the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pepperdine vs. Lafayette matchup.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pepperdine Moneyline Lafayette Moneyline BetMGM Pepperdine (-9.5) 144.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Betting Trends (2022-23)

Pepperdine put together a 10-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Waves and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 26 times last season.

Lafayette put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last year.

The Leopards and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 32 times last year.

