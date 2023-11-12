Sunday's contest that pits the Pepperdine Waves (1-1) against the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) at Firestone Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-66 in favor of Pepperdine, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 77, Lafayette 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Pepperdine vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Pepperdine (-11.4)

Pepperdine (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Pepperdine Performance Insights

Last year, Pepperdine was 38th in the country on offense (77.9 points scored per game) and worst on defense (81.3 points conceded).

On the boards, the Waves were 90th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) last season. They were 304th in rebounds allowed (33.2 per game).

Last season Pepperdine was ranked 40th in the nation in assists with 15.2 per game.

The Waves made 8.2 3-pointers per game and shot 36.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 85th and 69th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, Pepperdine was 252nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.8 per game) and 308th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.9%).

The Waves attempted 36.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 63.8% of their shots, with 71.8% of their makes coming from there.

Lafayette Performance Insights

Lafayette put up only 62.4 points per game (seventh-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it surrendered 65.6 points per game (50th-ranked).

The Leopards pulled down 29.6 boards per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.5 rebounds per contest (275th-ranked).

Lafayette ranked 29th in college basketball with 15.5 dimes per contest.

Last season the Leopards committed 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With 8.8 threes per game, the Leopards ranked 42nd in the country. They had a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 259th in college basketball.

Lafayette ceded 7.6 threes per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked).

Lafayette attempted 28.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 51.6% of the shots it took (and 61.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 48.4% of its shots (and 38.9% of the team's buckets).

