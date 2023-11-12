The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) play the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Information

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

  • CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank
38th 77.9 Points Scored 62.4 352nd
358th 81.3 Points Allowed 65.6 50th
90th 33.2 Rebounds 29.6 298th
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
40th 15.2 Assists 15.5 29th
323rd 13.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

