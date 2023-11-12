The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) play the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Information

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG Lafayette AVG Lafayette Rank 38th 77.9 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 358th 81.3 Points Allowed 65.6 50th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 29.6 298th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 40th 15.2 Assists 15.5 29th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

