Pepperdine vs. Lafayette November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) play the Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)
- Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)
- CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|Lafayette AVG
|Lafayette Rank
|38th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|62.4
|352nd
|358th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|50th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|289th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
