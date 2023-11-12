Pepperdine vs. Lafayette: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Firestone Fieldhouse on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Malibu, California
- Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pepperdine vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats
- The Waves beat the spread 10 times in 31 games last season.
- Lafayette won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.
Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pepperdine
|77.9
|140.3
|81.3
|146.9
|155.0
|Lafayette
|62.4
|140.3
|65.6
|146.9
|130.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Pepperdine vs Lafayette Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Waves put up 77.9 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.6 the Leopards allowed.
- Pepperdine went 9-12 against the spread and 8-18 overall last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.
- The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 18.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pepperdine
|10-16-0
|17-9-0
|Lafayette
|16-15-0
|17-14-0
Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pepperdine
|Lafayette
|8-8
|Home Record
|5-7
|0-12
|Away Record
|5-16
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-9-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.9
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.