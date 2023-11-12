The Pepperdine Waves (1-1) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Firestone Fieldhouse on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Pepperdine vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats

The Waves beat the spread 10 times in 31 games last season.

Lafayette won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pepperdine 77.9 140.3 81.3 146.9 155.0 Lafayette 62.4 140.3 65.6 146.9 130.0

Additional Pepperdine vs Lafayette Insights & Trends

Last year, the Waves put up 77.9 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.6 the Leopards allowed.

Pepperdine went 9-12 against the spread and 8-18 overall last season when scoring more than 65.6 points.

The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 18.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up.

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pepperdine 10-16-0 17-9-0 Lafayette 16-15-0 17-14-0

Pepperdine vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pepperdine Lafayette 8-8 Home Record 5-7 0-12 Away Record 5-16 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

