Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has a favorable matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 244.1 per game.

Doubs has a 312-yard season on 30 catches with five scores so far. He has been targeted on 54 occasions, and averages 39.0 yards.

Doubs vs. the Steelers

Doubs vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Doubs will square off against the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Steelers give up 244.1 passing yards per contest.

The Steelers have the No. 10 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.3 per game).

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in eight games this season.

Doubs has been targeted on 54 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season (20.7% target share).

He is averaging 5.8 yards per target (113th in NFL play), racking up 312 yards on 54 passes thrown his way.

In four of eight games this season, Doubs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (29.4% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

With 12 red zone targets, Doubs has been on the receiving end of 29.3% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

