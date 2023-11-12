Should you bet on Romeo Doubs hitting paydirt in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Doubs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has accumulated a 312-yard campaign on 30 catches with five scores so far. He has been targeted on 54 occasions, and averages 39 yards.

In four of eight games this year, Doubs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0

Rep Romeo Doubs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.