The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: B1G+

Rutgers Stats Insights

  • The Scarlet Knights shot 43.1% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.1% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • Rutgers went 13-4 when it shot better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 16th.
  • Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights recorded were just 4.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (73.1).
  • Rutgers went 8-2 last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Bryant Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights had given up to their opponents (40.0%).
  • Last season, Bryant had a 16-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 142nd.
  • The Bulldogs scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 18.3 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
  • Bryant had a 7-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Rutgers played better in home games last year, posting 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game away from home.
  • The Scarlet Knights ceded 57.0 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.9).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Rutgers fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage on the road.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

  • Bryant scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 15.6 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than away (79.5).
  • At home, Bryant knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Bryant's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Princeton L 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena
11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/12/2023 Bryant - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/15/2023 Georgetown - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Manhattan L 61-59 Chace Athletic Center
11/8/2023 Fisher W 140-79 Chace Athletic Center
11/12/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/16/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
11/18/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

