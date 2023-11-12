The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rutgers vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rutgers Stats Insights

The Scarlet Knights shot 43.1% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.1% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Rutgers went 13-4 when it shot better than 42.1% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 16th.

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights recorded were just 4.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (73.1).

Rutgers went 8-2 last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights had given up to their opponents (40.0%).

Last season, Bryant had a 16-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 142nd.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 18.3 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.

Bryant had a 7-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Rutgers played better in home games last year, posting 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game away from home.

The Scarlet Knights ceded 57.0 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Rutgers fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage on the road.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

Bryant scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 15.6 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than away (79.5).

At home, Bryant knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Bryant's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Princeton L 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena 11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena 11/12/2023 Bryant - Jersey Mike's Arena 11/15/2023 Georgetown - Jersey Mike's Arena 11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena

Bryant Upcoming Schedule