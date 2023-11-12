How to Watch Rutgers vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) square off against the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on B1G+.
Rutgers vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: B1G+
Rutgers Stats Insights
- The Scarlet Knights shot 43.1% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.1% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Rutgers went 13-4 when it shot better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 16th.
- Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights recorded were just 4.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (73.1).
- Rutgers went 8-2 last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Bryant Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Scarlet Knights had given up to their opponents (40.0%).
- Last season, Bryant had a 16-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.0% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 142nd.
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 18.3 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed to opponents.
- Bryant had a 7-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Rutgers played better in home games last year, posting 71.3 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game away from home.
- The Scarlet Knights ceded 57.0 points per game last season at home, which was 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Rutgers fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 5.8 treys per game with a 31.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 35.3% percentage on the road.
Bryant Home & Away Comparison
- Bryant scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 15.6 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than away (79.5).
- At home, Bryant knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Bryant's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (30.7%).
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Princeton
|L 68-61
|CURE Insurance Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston University
|W 69-45
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/15/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Manhattan
|L 61-59
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/8/2023
|Fisher
|W 140-79
|Chace Athletic Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|11/18/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
