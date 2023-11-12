Sunday's game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) and Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) going head to head at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 75-46 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Rutgers, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on November 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rutgers vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Rutgers vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 75, Bryant 46

Spread & Total Prediction for Rutgers vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Rutgers (-29.3)

Rutgers (-29.3) Computer Predicted Total: 120.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rutgers Performance Insights

Rutgers was 266th in the country in points scored (68.4 per game) and 11th-best in points conceded (61.1) last season.

The Scarlet Knights were 58th in the country in rebounds per game (33.9) and 175th in rebounds conceded (31.1) last year.

At 15.1 assists per game last year, Rutgers was 46th in college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights were 329th in the country in 3-pointers made (5.7 per game) and 291st in 3-point percentage (32.1%) last season.

Defensively, Rutgers was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last year. It was 31st in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.8%.

Rutgers took 30.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 22.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 69.8% of its shots, with 77.5% of its makes coming from there.

Bryant Performance Insights

Bryant was led by its offense last year, as it ranked 21st-best in the nation by averaging 79.4 points per game. It ranked 267th in college basketball in points allowed (73.1 per contest).

The Bulldogs ranked 16th-best in the nation by pulling down 35.8 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 155th in college basketball (30.8 allowed per contest).

Bryant delivered 13.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 150th in the nation.

The Bulldogs ranked 265th in college basketball with 12.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 224th with 11.4 forced turnovers per game.

Last year the Bulldogs made 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.1% (180th-ranked) from downtown.

Bryant surrendered 7.9 threes per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.0% three-point percentage (120th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Bryant took 60.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71.3% of the team's buckets) and 39.2% threes (28.7%).

