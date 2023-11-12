The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) play the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rutgers vs. Bryant Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

  • Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rutgers vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank
266th 68.4 Points Scored 79.4 21st
11th 61.1 Points Allowed 73.1 267th
58th 33.9 Rebounds 35.8 16th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
329th 5.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
46th 15.1 Assists 13.4 150th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.