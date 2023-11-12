Rutgers vs. Bryant November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) play the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Rutgers vs. Bryant Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)
- Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bryant Top Players (2022-23)
- Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rutgers vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rutgers Rank
|Rutgers AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|11th
|61.1
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|35.8
|16th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.