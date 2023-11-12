The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) play the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.

Rutgers vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Rutgers Top Players (2022-23)

Clifford Omoruyi: 13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Cam Spencer: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb McConnell: 9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bryant Top Players (2022-23)

Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rutgers vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rutgers Rank Rutgers AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 79.4 21st 11th 61.1 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 58th 33.9 Rebounds 35.8 16th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 329th 5.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 46th 15.1 Assists 13.4 150th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

