The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) and the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) meet at Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has no set line.

Rutgers vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Rutgers vs Bryant Betting Records & Stats

The Scarlet Knights were 20-14-0 against the spread last year.

Bryant put together an 11-16-1 ATS record last season.

Rutgers vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 68.4 147.8 61.1 134.2 132.9 Bryant 79.4 147.8 73.1 134.2 153.5

Additional Rutgers vs Bryant Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights scored were only 4.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (73.1).

Rutgers went 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 18.3 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed.

When it scored more than 61.1 points last season, Bryant went 11-13-1 against the spread and 17-11 overall.

Rutgers vs. Bryant Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 20-14-0 13-20-1 Bryant 11-16-1 12-16-0

Rutgers vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rutgers Bryant 14-6 Home Record 9-4 4-7 Away Record 7-8 13-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-1 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 8-11-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

