Rutgers vs. Bryant: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-1) and the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) meet at Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has no set line.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rutgers vs. Bryant Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rutgers vs Bryant Betting Records & Stats
- The Scarlet Knights were 20-14-0 against the spread last year.
- Bryant put together an 11-16-1 ATS record last season.
Rutgers vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rutgers
|68.4
|147.8
|61.1
|134.2
|132.9
|Bryant
|79.4
|147.8
|73.1
|134.2
|153.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Rutgers vs Bryant Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Scarlet Knights scored were only 4.7 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (73.1).
- Rutgers went 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 79.4 points per game last year, 18.3 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights allowed.
- When it scored more than 61.1 points last season, Bryant went 11-13-1 against the spread and 17-11 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Rutgers vs. Bryant Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rutgers
|20-14-0
|13-20-1
|Bryant
|11-16-1
|12-16-0
Rutgers vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rutgers
|Bryant
|14-6
|Home Record
|9-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-8
|13-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-1
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|64.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.5
|8-11-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.