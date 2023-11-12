The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) face the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Game Information

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)

Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Weber State Top Players (2022-23)

Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Steven Verplancken Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Tew: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Dyson Koehler: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK KJ Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Weber State AVG Weber State Rank 198th 70.7 Points Scored 67.2 294th 5th 60.1 Points Allowed 67.5 97th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 28.2 340th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.6 266th 221st 12.5 Assists 10.6 341st 15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.3 224th

