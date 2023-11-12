Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) face the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Logan Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mitchell Saxen: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alex Ducas: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Bowen: 5.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Aidan Mahaney: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Weber State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dillon Jones: 16.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KJ Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Mary's (CA) Rank
|Saint Mary's (CA) AVG
|Weber State AVG
|Weber State Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|5th
|60.1
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|97th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|10.6
|341st
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
